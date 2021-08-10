ITD Cementation Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 675.46 crore, up 134.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 675.46 crore in June 2021 up 134.65% from Rs. 287.86 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.89 crore in June 2021 up 205.39% from Rs. 16.98 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 77.80 crore in June 2021 up 254.44% from Rs. 21.95 crore in June 2020.

ITD Cementation EPS has increased to Rs. 1.04 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.99 in June 2020.

ITD Cementation shares closed at 81.35 on August 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 14.42% returns over the last 6 months and 85.73% over the last 12 months.