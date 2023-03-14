ITD Cementation Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,191.79 crore, up 40.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,191.79 crore in December 2022 up 40.21% from Rs. 850.02 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.65 crore in December 2022 up 86.45% from Rs. 19.65 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 112.66 crore in December 2022 up 39.6% from Rs. 80.70 crore in December 2021.