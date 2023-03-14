English
    ITD Cementation Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,191.79 crore, up 40.21% Y-o-Y

    March 14, 2023 / 11:20 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ITD Cementation India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,191.79 crore in December 2022 up 40.21% from Rs. 850.02 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.65 crore in December 2022 up 86.45% from Rs. 19.65 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 112.66 crore in December 2022 up 39.6% from Rs. 80.70 crore in December 2021.

    ITD Cementation EPS has increased to Rs. 2.13 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.14 in December 2021.

    ITD Cementation shares closed at 110.35 on March 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.58% returns over the last 6 months and 73.78% over the last 12 months.

    ITD Cementation India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,191.79937.97850.02
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,191.79937.97850.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials402.77277.65297.05
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost118.23108.9289.82
    Depreciation29.1926.2024.69
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses558.37471.44383.89
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax83.2453.7754.57
    Other Income0.2311.261.44
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax83.4765.0456.01
    Interest39.0738.1633.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax44.4026.8822.99
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax44.4026.8822.99
    Tax7.757.133.34
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities36.6519.7519.65
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period36.6519.7519.65
    Equity Share Capital17.1817.1817.18
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.131.151.14
    Diluted EPS2.131.151.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.131.151.14
    Diluted EPS2.131.151.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Construction & Contracting - Civil #Earnings First-Cut #ITD Cementation #ITD Cementation India #Results
    first published: Mar 14, 2023 10:33 am