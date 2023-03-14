ITD Cementation Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,191.79 crore, up 40.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,191.79 crore in December 2022 up 40.21% from Rs. 850.02 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.65 crore in December 2022 up 86.45% from Rs. 19.65 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 112.66 crore in December 2022 up 39.6% from Rs. 80.70 crore in December 2021.

ITD Cementation EPS has increased to Rs. 2.13 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.14 in December 2021.

ITD Cementation shares closed at 110.35 on March 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.58% returns over the last 6 months and 73.78% over the last 12 months.