ITD Cementation Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,191.79 crore, up 40.21% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 05:10 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ITD Cementation India are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,191.79 crore in December 2022 up 40.21% from Rs. 850.02 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.65 crore in December 2022 up 86.45% from Rs. 19.65 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 112.66 crore in December 2022 up 39.6% from Rs. 80.70 crore in December 2021.

ITD Cementation India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,191.79 937.97 850.02
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,191.79 937.97 850.02
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 402.77 277.65 297.05
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 118.23 108.92 89.82
Depreciation 29.19 26.20 24.69
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 558.37 471.44 383.89
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 83.24 53.77 54.57
Other Income 0.23 11.26 1.44
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 83.47 65.04 56.01
Interest 39.07 38.16 33.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 44.40 26.88 22.99
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 44.40 26.88 22.99
Tax 7.75 7.13 3.34
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 36.65 19.75 19.65
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 36.65 19.75 19.65
Equity Share Capital 17.18 17.18 17.18
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.13 1.15 1.14
Diluted EPS 2.13 1.15 1.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.13 1.15 1.14
Diluted EPS 2.13 1.15 1.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited