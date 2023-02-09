English
    ITD Cementation Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,191.79 crore, up 40.21% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 05:10 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ITD Cementation India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,191.79 crore in December 2022 up 40.21% from Rs. 850.02 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.65 crore in December 2022 up 86.45% from Rs. 19.65 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 112.66 crore in December 2022 up 39.6% from Rs. 80.70 crore in December 2021.

    ITD Cementation India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,191.79937.97850.02
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,191.79937.97850.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials402.77277.65297.05
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost118.23108.9289.82
    Depreciation29.1926.2024.69
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses558.37471.44383.89
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax83.2453.7754.57
    Other Income0.2311.261.44
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax83.4765.0456.01
    Interest39.0738.1633.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax44.4026.8822.99
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax44.4026.8822.99
    Tax7.757.133.34
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities36.6519.7519.65
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period36.6519.7519.65
    Equity Share Capital17.1817.1817.18
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.131.151.14
    Diluted EPS2.131.151.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.131.151.14
    Diluted EPS2.131.151.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
