ITD Cementation Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 709.12 crore, up 14.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 709.12 crore in September 2019 up 14.3% from Rs. 620.38 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.68 crore in September 2019 down 20.74% from Rs. 27.36 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 74.00 crore in September 2019 down 12.17% from Rs. 84.25 crore in September 2018.

ITD Cementation EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.26 in September 2019 from Rs. 1.59 in September 2018.

ITD Cementation shares closed at 54.15 on November 14, 2019 (NSE) and has given -51.61% returns over the last 6 months and -52.69% over the last 12 months.