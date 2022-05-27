 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ITD Cementation Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,173.84 crore, up 19.3% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 12:22 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ITD Cementation India are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,173.84 crore in March 2022 up 19.3% from Rs. 983.92 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.38 crore in March 2022 down 68.8% from Rs. 52.51 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 86.83 crore in March 2022 down 27.3% from Rs. 119.44 crore in March 2021.

ITD Cementation EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.95 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.06 in March 2021.

ITD Cementation shares closed at 60.05 on May 26, 2022 (NSE)

ITD Cementation India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,173.84 998.15 983.92
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,173.84 998.15 983.92
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 410.39 331.74 337.58
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 97.11 92.17 83.36
Depreciation 25.72 26.55 23.89
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 582.57 493.62 449.19
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 58.06 54.07 89.90
Other Income 3.05 2.74 5.65
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 61.11 56.80 95.55
Interest 35.66 34.08 38.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 25.45 22.72 57.54
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 25.45 22.72 57.54
Tax 15.40 6.16 11.36
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10.05 16.56 46.18
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10.05 16.56 46.18
Minority Interest -0.14 -0.18 -0.10
Share Of P/L Of Associates 6.47 3.28 6.43
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 16.38 19.65 52.51
Equity Share Capital 17.18 17.18 17.18
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.95 1.14 3.06
Diluted EPS 0.95 1.14 3.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.95 1.14 3.06
Diluted EPS 0.95 1.14 3.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 27, 2022 12:18 pm
