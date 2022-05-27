ITD Cementation Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,173.84 crore, up 19.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,173.84 crore in March 2022 up 19.3% from Rs. 983.92 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.38 crore in March 2022 down 68.8% from Rs. 52.51 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 86.83 crore in March 2022 down 27.3% from Rs. 119.44 crore in March 2021.

ITD Cementation EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.95 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.06 in March 2021.

ITD Cementation shares closed at 60.05 on May 26, 2022 (NSE)