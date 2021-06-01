ITD Cementation Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 983.92 crore, up 33.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 983.92 crore in March 2021 up 33.03% from Rs. 739.61 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.51 crore in March 2021 up 1061.23% from Rs. 5.46 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 119.44 crore in March 2021 up 40.55% from Rs. 84.98 crore in March 2020.

ITD Cementation EPS has increased to Rs. 3.06 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.32 in March 2020.

ITD Cementation shares closed at 81.50 on May 31, 2021 (NSE) and has given 45.15% returns over the last 6 months and 123.29% over the last 12 months.