ITD Cementation Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 739.61 crore, up 25.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 739.61 crore in March 2020 up 25.37% from Rs. 589.95 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.46 crore in March 2020 up 84.52% from Rs. 35.28 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 84.98 crore in March 2020 up 1101.98% from Rs. 7.07 crore in March 2019.

ITD Cementation shares closed at 50.80 on June 18, 2020 (NSE) and has given 1.09% returns over the last 6 months and -51.32% over the last 12 months.