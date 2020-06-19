ITD Cementation Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 739.61 crore, up 25.37% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ITD Cementation India are:
Net Sales at Rs 739.61 crore in March 2020 up 25.37% from Rs. 589.95 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.46 crore in March 2020 up 84.52% from Rs. 35.28 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 84.98 crore in March 2020 up 1101.98% from Rs. 7.07 crore in March 2019.
ITD Cementation shares closed at 50.80 on June 18, 2020 (NSE) and has given 1.09% returns over the last 6 months and -51.32% over the last 12 months.
|ITD Cementation India
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|739.61
|707.34
|589.95
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|739.61
|707.34
|589.95
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|252.12
|273.02
|254.81
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|76.94
|91.84
|75.75
|Depreciation
|25.30
|24.27
|18.65
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|326.38
|278.45
|259.75
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|58.87
|39.76
|-19.01
|Other Income
|0.81
|0.99
|7.42
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|59.68
|40.76
|-11.58
|Interest
|35.33
|32.77
|27.93
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|24.35
|7.99
|-39.52
|Exceptional Items
|-40.93
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-16.58
|7.99
|-39.52
|Tax
|-1.24
|4.22
|-2.96
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-15.34
|3.76
|-36.56
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-15.34
|3.76
|-36.56
|Minority Interest
|-0.01
|-0.32
|0.01
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|9.89
|6.83
|1.27
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-5.46
|10.27
|-35.28
|Equity Share Capital
|17.18
|17.18
|17.18
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.32
|0.60
|-2.05
|Diluted EPS
|-0.32
|0.60
|-2.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.32
|0.60
|-2.05
|Diluted EPS
|-0.32
|0.60
|-2.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 19, 2020 09:09 am