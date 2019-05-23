ITD Cementation Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 589.95 crore, down 9.89% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ITD Cementation India are:
Net Sales at Rs 589.95 crore in March 2019 down 9.89% from Rs. 654.73 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 35.28 crore in March 2019 down 224.33% from Rs. 28.38 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.07 crore in March 2019 down 89.85% from Rs. 69.64 crore in March 2018.
ITD Cementation shares closed at 122.80 on May 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given 19.46% returns over the last 6 months and -23.58% over the last 12 months.
|
|ITD Cementation India
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|589.95
|640.49
|654.73
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|589.95
|640.49
|654.73
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|254.81
|223.85
|262.38
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|75.75
|83.17
|79.30
|Depreciation
|18.65
|14.63
|14.73
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|259.75
|248.17
|251.90
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-19.01
|70.67
|46.42
|Other Income
|7.42
|3.24
|8.49
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-11.58
|73.91
|54.91
|Interest
|27.93
|26.66
|23.07
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-39.52
|47.25
|31.84
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-39.52
|47.25
|31.84
|Tax
|-2.96
|15.51
|4.39
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-36.56
|31.75
|27.45
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-36.56
|31.75
|27.45
|Minority Interest
|0.01
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|1.27
|2.05
|0.92
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-35.28
|33.80
|28.38
|Equity Share Capital
|17.18
|17.18
|17.18
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.05
|2.00
|1.61
|Diluted EPS
|-2.05
|2.00
|1.61
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.05
|2.00
|1.61
|Diluted EPS
|-2.05
|2.00
|1.61
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited