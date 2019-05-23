ITD Cementation Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 589.95 crore, down 9.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 589.95 crore in March 2019 down 9.89% from Rs. 654.73 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 35.28 crore in March 2019 down 224.33% from Rs. 28.38 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.07 crore in March 2019 down 89.85% from Rs. 69.64 crore in March 2018.

ITD Cementation shares closed at 122.80 on May 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given 19.46% returns over the last 6 months and -23.58% over the last 12 months.