    ITD Cementation Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,832.57 crore, up 66.93% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 06:42 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ITD Cementation India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,832.57 crore in June 2023 up 66.93% from Rs. 1,097.84 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.21 crore in June 2023 up 73.67% from Rs. 30.06 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 170.12 crore in June 2023 up 73.47% from Rs. 98.07 crore in June 2022.

    ITD Cementation EPS has increased to Rs. 3.04 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.75 in June 2022.

    ITD Cementation shares closed at 180.70 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 77.07% returns over the last 6 months and 109.26% over the last 12 months.

    ITD Cementation India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,832.571,631.411,097.84
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,832.571,631.411,097.84
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials631.12647.58387.68
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost143.87129.67115.69
    Depreciation44.6830.8725.16
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses896.04707.53504.94
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax116.86115.7664.37
    Other Income8.577.288.54
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax125.44123.0472.91
    Interest50.9551.1334.73
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax74.4971.9138.17
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax74.4971.9138.17
    Tax26.4627.7111.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities48.0344.2027.17
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period48.0344.2027.17
    Minority Interest-0.130.13-0.13
    Share Of P/L Of Associates4.31-6.543.02
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates52.2137.7930.06
    Equity Share Capital17.1817.1817.18
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.042.201.75
    Diluted EPS3.042.201.75
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.042.201.75
    Diluted EPS3.042.201.75
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 8, 2023 06:22 pm

