ITD Cementation Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 704.64 crore, up 7.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 704.64 crore in June 2019 up 7.93% from Rs. 652.87 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.67 crore in June 2019 down 42.33% from Rs. 28.91 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 76.16 crore in June 2019 down 17.15% from Rs. 91.92 crore in June 2018.

ITD Cementation EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.97 in June 2019 from Rs. 1.67 in June 2018.

ITD Cementation shares closed at 70.10 on August 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -35.39% returns over the last 6 months and -50.14% over the last 12 months.