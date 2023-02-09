 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ITD Cementation Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,327.02 crore, up 32.95% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 05:19 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ITD Cementation India are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,327.02 crore in December 2022 up 32.95% from Rs. 998.15 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.52 crore in December 2022 up 85.82% from Rs. 19.65 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 104.78 crore in December 2022 up 25.71% from Rs. 83.35 crore in December 2021.

ITD Cementation India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,327.02 1,034.65 998.15
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,327.02 1,034.65 998.15
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 430.29 305.25 331.74
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 122.72 114.34 92.17
Depreciation 29.93 27.55 26.55
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 669.97 555.36 493.62
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 74.11 32.14 54.07
Other Income 0.74 12.06 2.74
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 74.85 44.20 56.80
Interest 40.32 39.21 34.08
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 34.53 5.00 22.72
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 34.53 5.00 22.72
Tax 10.44 9.99 6.16
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 24.09 -5.00 16.56
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 24.09 -5.00 16.56
Minority Interest -0.36 -0.25 -0.18
Share Of P/L Of Associates 12.79 25.00 3.28
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 36.52 19.75 19.65
Equity Share Capital 17.18 17.18 17.18
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.13 1.15 1.14
Diluted EPS 2.13 1.15 1.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.13 1.15 1.14
Diluted EPS 2.13 1.15 1.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
