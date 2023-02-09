ITD Cementation Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,327.02 crore, up 32.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,327.02 crore in December 2022 up 32.95% from Rs. 998.15 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.52 crore in December 2022 up 85.82% from Rs. 19.65 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 104.78 crore in December 2022 up 25.71% from Rs. 83.35 crore in December 2021.