English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    ITD Cementation Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,327.02 crore, up 32.95% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 05:19 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ITD Cementation India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,327.02 crore in December 2022 up 32.95% from Rs. 998.15 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.52 crore in December 2022 up 85.82% from Rs. 19.65 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 104.78 crore in December 2022 up 25.71% from Rs. 83.35 crore in December 2021.

    ITD Cementation India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,327.021,034.65998.15
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,327.021,034.65998.15
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials430.29305.25331.74
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost122.72114.3492.17
    Depreciation29.9327.5526.55
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses669.97555.36493.62
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax74.1132.1454.07
    Other Income0.7412.062.74
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax74.8544.2056.80
    Interest40.3239.2134.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax34.535.0022.72
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax34.535.0022.72
    Tax10.449.996.16
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities24.09-5.0016.56
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period24.09-5.0016.56
    Minority Interest-0.36-0.25-0.18
    Share Of P/L Of Associates12.7925.003.28
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates36.5219.7519.65
    Equity Share Capital17.1817.1817.18
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.131.151.14
    Diluted EPS2.131.151.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.131.151.14
    Diluted EPS2.131.151.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited