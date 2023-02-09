ITD Cementation Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,327.02 crore, up 32.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,327.02 crore in December 2022 up 32.95% from Rs. 998.15 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.52 crore in December 2022 up 85.82% from Rs. 19.65 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 104.78 crore in December 2022 up 25.71% from Rs. 83.35 crore in December 2021.

ITD Cementation EPS has increased to Rs. 2.13 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.14 in December 2021.

ITD Cementation shares closed at 104.25 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 21.79% returns over the last 6 months and 35.13% over the last 12 months.