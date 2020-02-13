ITD Cementation Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 707.34 crore, up 10.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 707.34 crore in December 2019 up 10.44% from Rs. 640.49 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.27 crore in December 2019 down 69.62% from Rs. 33.80 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 65.03 crore in December 2019 down 26.55% from Rs. 88.54 crore in December 2018.

ITD Cementation EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.60 in December 2019 from Rs. 2.00 in December 2018.

ITD Cementation shares closed at 62.10 on February 12, 2020 (NSE) and has given -12.29% returns over the last 6 months and -43.13% over the last 12 months.