ITC Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17,159.56 crore, up 26.61% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|17,159.56
|17,133.05
|13,553.52
|Other Operating Income
|--
|156.60
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|17,159.56
|17,289.65
|13,553.52
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|5,076.57
|4,768.60
|3,931.76
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1,020.46
|4,916.63
|1,927.92
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|840.97
|-1,208.42
|-413.52
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|936.41
|862.10
|753.19
|Depreciation
|422.02
|411.53
|401.46
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3,420.82
|2,303.22
|2,739.13
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5,442.31
|5,235.99
|4,213.58
|Other Income
|506.90
|312.69
|676.99
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5,949.21
|5,548.68
|4,890.57
|Interest
|10.67
|9.13
|10.45
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|5,938.54
|5,539.55
|4,880.12
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|5,938.54
|5,539.55
|4,880.12
|Tax
|1,472.48
|1,370.17
|1,182.94
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|4,466.06
|4,169.38
|3,697.18
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|4,466.06
|4,169.38
|3,697.18
|Equity Share Capital
|1,239.92
|1,233.79
|1,232.03
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.61
|3.38
|3.00
|Diluted EPS
|3.60
|3.38
|3.00
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.61
|3.38
|3.00
|Diluted EPS
|3.60
|3.38
|3.00
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited