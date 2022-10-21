English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Learn what makes Maharashtra such a pioneer of sustainable development at the latest #Sustainability100+ State Summit, today at 4pm. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    ITC Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17,159.56 crore, up 26.61% Y-o-Y

    October 21, 2022 / 11:22 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ITC are:

    Net Sales at Rs 17,159.56 crore in September 2022 up 26.61% from Rs. 13,553.52 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4,466.06 crore in September 2022 up 20.8% from Rs. 3,697.18 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6,371.23 crore in September 2022 up 20.39% from Rs. 5,292.03 crore in September 2021.

    ITC EPS has increased to Rs. 3.61 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.00 in September 2021.

    Close

    ITC shares closed at 349.70 on October 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 34.73% returns over the last 6 months and 41.81% over the last 12 months.

    ITC
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations17,159.5617,133.0513,553.52
    Other Operating Income--156.60--
    Total Income From Operations17,159.5617,289.6513,553.52
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5,076.574,768.603,931.76
    Purchase of Traded Goods1,020.464,916.631,927.92
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks840.97-1,208.42-413.52
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost936.41862.10753.19
    Depreciation422.02411.53401.46
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3,420.822,303.222,739.13
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5,442.315,235.994,213.58
    Other Income506.90312.69676.99
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5,949.215,548.684,890.57
    Interest10.679.1310.45
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5,938.545,539.554,880.12
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5,938.545,539.554,880.12
    Tax1,472.481,370.171,182.94
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4,466.064,169.383,697.18
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4,466.064,169.383,697.18
    Equity Share Capital1,239.921,233.791,232.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.613.383.00
    Diluted EPS3.603.383.00
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.613.383.00
    Diluted EPS3.603.383.00
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #ITC #Results
    first published: Oct 21, 2022 11:11 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.