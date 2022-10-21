ITC Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17,159.56 crore, up 26.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17,159.56 crore in September 2022 up 26.61% from Rs. 13,553.52 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4,466.06 crore in September 2022 up 20.8% from Rs. 3,697.18 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6,371.23 crore in September 2022 up 20.39% from Rs. 5,292.03 crore in September 2021.

ITC EPS has increased to Rs. 3.61 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.00 in September 2021.

ITC shares closed at 349.70 on October 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 34.73% returns over the last 6 months and 41.81% over the last 12 months.