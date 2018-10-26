ITC Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 11,068.85 crore, up 13.36% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 11,068.85 crore in September 2018 up 13.36% from Rs. 9,763.92 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,954.67 crore in September 2018 up 11.93% from Rs. 2,639.84 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,710.09 crore in September 2018 up 10.68% from Rs. 4,255.72 crore in September 2017.

ITC EPS has increased to Rs. 2.42 in September 2018 from Rs. 2.17 in September 2017.

ITC shares closed at 287.25 on October 25, 2018 (BSE) and has given 4.87% returns over the last 6 months and 6.65% over the last 12 months.