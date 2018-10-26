ITC Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 11,068.85 crore, up 13.36% Q-o-Q

|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|10,891.23
|10,554.66
|9,676.20
|Other Operating Income
|177.62
|152.37
|87.72
|Total Income From Operations
|11,068.85
|10,707.03
|9,763.92
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3,381.90
|3,052.92
|2,858.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|876.09
|1,254.38
|558.82
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|21.68
|-197.92
|939.55
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|596.31
|742.97
|606.54
|Depreciation
|327.47
|298.69
|282.42
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,986.90
|1,652.56
|1,589.71
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3,878.50
|3,903.43
|3,479.09
|Other Income
|504.12
|403.85
|494.21
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4,382.62
|4,307.28
|3,973.30
|Interest
|13.50
|7.34
|29.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|4,369.12
|4,299.94
|3,944.29
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|4,369.12
|4,299.94
|3,944.29
|Tax
|1,414.45
|1,481.26
|1,304.45
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2,954.67
|2,818.68
|2,639.84
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2,954.67
|2,818.68
|2,639.84
|Equity Share Capital
|1,224.19
|1,220.74
|1,218.36
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.42
|2.31
|2.17
|Diluted EPS
|2.40
|2.29
|2.15
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.42
|2.31
|2.17
|Diluted EPS
|2.40
|2.29
|2.15
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited