    ITC Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 16,397.98 crore, up 5.58% Y-o-Y

    May 18, 2023 / 05:24 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ITC are:

    Net Sales at Rs 16,397.98 crore in March 2023 up 5.58% from Rs. 15,530.85 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5,086.86 crore in March 2023 up 21.38% from Rs. 4,190.96 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6,955.70 crore in March 2023 up 17.92% from Rs. 5,898.44 crore in March 2022.

    ITC EPS has increased to Rs. 4.10 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.40 in March 2022.

    ITC shares closed at 427.60 on May 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 24.41% returns over the last 6 months and 61.54% over the last 12 months.

    ITC
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations16,115.9016,082.4015,331.48
    Other Operating Income282.08143.33199.37
    Total Income From Operations16,397.9816,225.7315,530.85
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4,978.384,986.284,184.62
    Purchase of Traded Goods1,786.401,386.362,996.06
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks29.36298.5999.21
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost893.98876.97809.54
    Depreciation421.94407.24445.92
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2,500.462,454.312,217.06
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5,787.465,815.984,778.44
    Other Income746.30871.72674.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6,533.766,687.705,452.52
    Interest11.8310.1810.49
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6,521.936,677.525,442.03
    Exceptional Items72.87----
    P/L Before Tax6,594.806,677.525,442.03
    Tax1,507.941,646.511,251.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5,086.865,031.014,190.96
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5,086.865,031.014,190.96
    Equity Share Capital1,242.801,241.231,232.33
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.104.063.40
    Diluted EPS4.084.053.40
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.104.063.40
    Diluted EPS4.084.053.40
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #ITC #Results
    first published: May 18, 2023 05:01 pm