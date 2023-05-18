ITC Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 16,397.98 crore, up 5.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16,397.98 crore in March 2023 up 5.58% from Rs. 15,530.85 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5,086.86 crore in March 2023 up 21.38% from Rs. 4,190.96 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6,955.70 crore in March 2023 up 17.92% from Rs. 5,898.44 crore in March 2022.

ITC EPS has increased to Rs. 4.10 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.40 in March 2022.

ITC shares closed at 427.60 on May 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 24.41% returns over the last 6 months and 61.54% over the last 12 months.