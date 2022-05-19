ITC Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16,426.00 crore, up 23.55% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|16,426.00
|16,806.89
|13,161.11
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|133.55
|Total Income From Operations
|16,426.00
|16,806.89
|13,294.66
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4,184.62
|4,124.05
|3,580.40
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2,996.06
|3,467.82
|2,424.74
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|99.21
|128.50
|71.02
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|809.54
|765.16
|735.56
|Depreciation
|445.92
|409.29
|387.97
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3,112.21
|3,219.26
|2,009.90
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4,778.44
|4,692.81
|4,085.07
|Other Income
|674.08
|809.91
|771.97
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5,452.52
|5,502.72
|4,857.04
|Interest
|10.49
|10.69
|3.14
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|5,442.03
|5,492.03
|4,853.90
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|5,442.03
|5,492.03
|4,853.90
|Tax
|1,251.07
|1,335.83
|1,105.49
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|4,190.96
|4,156.20
|3,748.41
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|4,190.96
|4,156.20
|3,748.41
|Equity Share Capital
|1,232.33
|1,232.26
|1,230.88
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.40
|3.37
|3.04
|Diluted EPS
|3.40
|3.37
|3.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.40
|3.37
|3.04
|Diluted EPS
|3.40
|3.37
|3.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited