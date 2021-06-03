MARKET NEWS

ITC Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 13,294.66 crore, up 22.62% Y-o-Y

June 03, 2021 / 09:05 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ITC are:

Net Sales at Rs 13,294.66 crore in March 2021 up 22.62% from Rs. 10,842.28 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3,748.41 crore in March 2021 down 1.28% from Rs. 3,797.08 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5,245.01 crore in March 2021 up 6.63% from Rs. 4,919.07 crore in March 2020.

ITC EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.04 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.09 in March 2020.

ITC shares closed at 209.00 on June 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 6.66% returns over the last 6 months and 5.96% over the last 12 months.

Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations13,161.1112,580.4010,722.29
Other Operating Income133.55--119.99
Total Income From Operations13,294.6612,580.4010,842.28
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials3,580.403,312.463,254.23
Purchase of Traded Goods2,424.741,602.97987.26
Increase/Decrease in Stocks71.0297.62-174.43
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost735.56720.08666.53
Depreciation387.97390.92392.50
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses2,009.902,565.921,945.16
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4,085.073,890.433,771.03
Other Income771.97970.99755.54
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4,857.044,861.424,526.57
Interest3.1413.7814.73
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4,853.904,847.644,511.84
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax4,853.904,847.644,511.84
Tax1,105.491,184.79714.76
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3,748.413,662.853,797.08
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3,748.413,662.853,797.08
Equity Share Capital1,230.881,230.511,229.22
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.042.983.09
Diluted EPS3.042.983.09
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.042.983.09
Diluted EPS3.042.983.09
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #cigarettes #Earnings First-Cut #ITC #Results
first published: Jun 3, 2021 09:00 am

