ITC Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 15,828.20 crore, down 8.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15,828.20 crore in June 2023 down 8.45% from Rs. 17,289.65 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4,902.74 crore in June 2023 up 17.59% from Rs. 4,169.38 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6,958.80 crore in June 2023 up 16.75% from Rs. 5,960.21 crore in June 2022.

ITC EPS has increased to Rs. 3.94 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.38 in June 2022.

ITC shares closed at 449.20 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given 20.04% returns over the last 6 months and 46.68% over the last 12 months.