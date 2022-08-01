 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ITC Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17,289.65 crore, up 33.42% Y-o-Y

Aug 01, 2022 / 06:34 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ITC are:

Net Sales at Rs 17,289.65 crore in June 2022 up 33.42% from Rs. 12,959.15 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4,169.38 crore in June 2022 up 38.36% from Rs. 3,013.49 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5,960.21 crore in June 2022 up 34.81% from Rs. 4,421.15 crore in June 2021.

ITC EPS has increased to Rs. 3.38 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.45 in June 2021.

ITC shares closed at 303.05 on July 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given 33.06% returns over the last 6 months and 46.19% over the last 12 months.

Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 17,133.05 16,426.00 12,959.15
Other Operating Income 156.60 -- --
Total Income From Operations 17,289.65 16,426.00 12,959.15
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 4,768.60 4,184.62 3,824.07
Purchase of Traded Goods 4,916.63 2,996.06 2,342.68
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1,208.42 99.21 -380.65
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 862.10 809.54 734.10
Depreciation 411.53 445.92 395.48
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2,303.22 3,112.21 2,446.79
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5,235.99 4,778.44 3,596.68
Other Income 312.69 674.08 428.99
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5,548.68 5,452.52 4,025.67
Interest 9.13 10.49 10.32
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 5,539.55 5,442.03 4,015.35
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 5,539.55 5,442.03 4,015.35
Tax 1,370.17 1,251.07 1,001.86
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 4,169.38 4,190.96 3,013.49
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 4,169.38 4,190.96 3,013.49
Equity Share Capital 1,233.79 1,232.33 1,230.88
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.38 3.40 2.45
Diluted EPS 3.38 3.40 2.45
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.38 3.40 2.45
Diluted EPS 3.38 3.40 2.45
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Aug 1, 2022 06:22 pm
