ITC Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17,289.65 crore, up 33.42% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|17,133.05
|16,426.00
|12,959.15
|Other Operating Income
|156.60
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|17,289.65
|16,426.00
|12,959.15
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4,768.60
|4,184.62
|3,824.07
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|4,916.63
|2,996.06
|2,342.68
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1,208.42
|99.21
|-380.65
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|862.10
|809.54
|734.10
|Depreciation
|411.53
|445.92
|395.48
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2,303.22
|3,112.21
|2,446.79
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5,235.99
|4,778.44
|3,596.68
|Other Income
|312.69
|674.08
|428.99
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5,548.68
|5,452.52
|4,025.67
|Interest
|9.13
|10.49
|10.32
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|5,539.55
|5,442.03
|4,015.35
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|5,539.55
|5,442.03
|4,015.35
|Tax
|1,370.17
|1,251.07
|1,001.86
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|4,169.38
|4,190.96
|3,013.49
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|4,169.38
|4,190.96
|3,013.49
|Equity Share Capital
|1,233.79
|1,232.33
|1,230.88
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.38
|3.40
|2.45
|Diluted EPS
|3.38
|3.40
|2.45
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.38
|3.40
|2.45
|Diluted EPS
|3.38
|3.40
|2.45
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited