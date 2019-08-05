ITC Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 11,502.82 crore, up 7.43% Y-o-Y

|Jun'19
|Mar'19
|Jun'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|11,361.35
|11,850.23
|10,554.66
|Other Operating Income
|141.47
|141.88
|152.37
|Total Income From Operations
|11,502.82
|11,992.11
|10,707.03
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3,098.29
|3,335.33
|3,052.92
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1,816.23
|1,331.28
|1,254.38
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-774.66
|-51.02
|-197.92
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|690.31
|759.99
|742.97
|Depreciation
|358.89
|350.18
|298.69
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2,106.97
|2,044.88
|1,652.56
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4,206.79
|4,221.47
|3,903.43
|Other Income
|620.17
|740.18
|403.85
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4,826.96
|4,961.65
|4,307.28
|Interest
|15.22
|7.74
|7.34
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|4,811.74
|4,953.91
|4,299.94
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|4,811.74
|4,953.91
|4,299.94
|Tax
|1,637.80
|1,472.01
|1,481.26
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|3,173.94
|3,481.90
|2,818.68
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|3,173.94
|3,481.90
|2,818.68
|Equity Share Capital
|1,225.86
|1,225.86
|1,220.74
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.59
|2.84
|2.31
|Diluted EPS
|2.57
|2.83
|2.29
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.59
|2.84
|2.31
|Diluted EPS
|2.57
|2.83
|2.29
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited