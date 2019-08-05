ITC Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 11,502.82 crore, up 7.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11,502.82 crore in June 2019 up 7.43% from Rs. 10,707.03 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3,173.94 crore in June 2019 up 12.6% from Rs. 2,818.68 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5,185.85 crore in June 2019 up 12.59% from Rs. 4,605.97 crore in June 2018.

ITC EPS has increased to Rs. 2.59 in June 2019 from Rs. 2.31 in June 2018.

ITC shares closed at 264.50 on August 02, 2019 (NSE) and has given -4.55% returns over the last 6 months and -11.60% over the last 12 months.