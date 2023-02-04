 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ITC Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16,225.73 crore, down 3.46% Y-o-Y

Feb 04, 2023 / 12:22 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ITC are:

Net Sales at Rs 16,225.73 crore in December 2022 down 3.46% from Rs. 16,806.89 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5,031.01 crore in December 2022 up 21.05% from Rs. 4,156.20 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7,094.94 crore in December 2022 up 20.01% from Rs. 5,912.01 crore in December 2021.

ITC
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 16,082.40 17,159.56 16,806.89
Other Operating Income 143.33 -- --
Total Income From Operations 16,225.73 17,159.56 16,806.89
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 4,986.28 5,076.57 4,124.05
Purchase of Traded Goods 1,386.36 1,020.46 3,467.82
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 298.59 840.97 128.50
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 876.97 936.41 765.16
Depreciation 407.24 422.02 409.29
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2,454.31 3,420.82 3,219.26
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5,815.98 5,442.31 4,692.81
Other Income 871.72 506.90 809.91
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6,687.70 5,949.21 5,502.72
Interest 10.18 10.67 10.69
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 6,677.52 5,938.54 5,492.03
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 6,677.52 5,938.54 5,492.03
Tax 1,646.51 1,472.48 1,335.83
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 5,031.01 4,466.06 4,156.20
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 5,031.01 4,466.06 4,156.20
Equity Share Capital 1,241.23 1,239.92 1,232.26
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.06 3.61 3.37
Diluted EPS 4.05 3.60 3.37
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.06 3.61 3.37
Diluted EPS 4.05 3.60 3.37
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
