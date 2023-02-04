ITC Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16,225.73 crore, down 3.46% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|16,082.40
|17,159.56
|16,806.89
|Other Operating Income
|143.33
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|16,225.73
|17,159.56
|16,806.89
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4,986.28
|5,076.57
|4,124.05
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1,386.36
|1,020.46
|3,467.82
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|298.59
|840.97
|128.50
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|876.97
|936.41
|765.16
|Depreciation
|407.24
|422.02
|409.29
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2,454.31
|3,420.82
|3,219.26
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5,815.98
|5,442.31
|4,692.81
|Other Income
|871.72
|506.90
|809.91
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6,687.70
|5,949.21
|5,502.72
|Interest
|10.18
|10.67
|10.69
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|6,677.52
|5,938.54
|5,492.03
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|6,677.52
|5,938.54
|5,492.03
|Tax
|1,646.51
|1,472.48
|1,335.83
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|5,031.01
|4,466.06
|4,156.20
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|5,031.01
|4,466.06
|4,156.20
|Equity Share Capital
|1,241.23
|1,239.92
|1,232.26
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.06
|3.61
|3.37
|Diluted EPS
|4.05
|3.60
|3.37
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.06
|3.61
|3.37
|Diluted EPS
|4.05
|3.60
|3.37
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited