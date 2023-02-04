English
    Earnings

    ITC Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16,225.73 crore, down 3.46% Y-o-Y

    February 04, 2023 / 12:22 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ITC are:

    Net Sales at Rs 16,225.73 crore in December 2022 down 3.46% from Rs. 16,806.89 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5,031.01 crore in December 2022 up 21.05% from Rs. 4,156.20 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7,094.94 crore in December 2022 up 20.01% from Rs. 5,912.01 crore in December 2021.

    ITC
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations16,082.4017,159.5616,806.89
    Other Operating Income143.33----
    Total Income From Operations16,225.7317,159.5616,806.89
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4,986.285,076.574,124.05
    Purchase of Traded Goods1,386.361,020.463,467.82
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks298.59840.97128.50
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost876.97936.41765.16
    Depreciation407.24422.02409.29
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2,454.313,420.823,219.26
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5,815.985,442.314,692.81
    Other Income871.72506.90809.91
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6,687.705,949.215,502.72
    Interest10.1810.6710.69
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6,677.525,938.545,492.03
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6,677.525,938.545,492.03
    Tax1,646.511,472.481,335.83
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5,031.014,466.064,156.20
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5,031.014,466.064,156.20
    Equity Share Capital1,241.231,239.921,232.26
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.063.613.37
    Diluted EPS4.053.603.37
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.063.613.37
    Diluted EPS4.053.603.37
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited