ITC Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16,225.73 crore, down 3.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16,225.73 crore in December 2022 down 3.46% from Rs. 16,806.89 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5,031.01 crore in December 2022 up 21.05% from Rs. 4,156.20 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7,094.94 crore in December 2022 up 20.01% from Rs. 5,912.01 crore in December 2021.

ITC EPS has increased to Rs. 4.06 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.37 in December 2021.

