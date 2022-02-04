ITC Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 16,806.89 crore, up 33.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16,806.89 crore in December 2021 up 33.6% from Rs. 12,580.40 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4,156.20 crore in December 2021 up 13.47% from Rs. 3,662.85 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5,912.01 crore in December 2021 up 12.56% from Rs. 5,252.34 crore in December 2020.

ITC EPS has increased to Rs. 3.37 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.98 in December 2020.

ITC shares closed at 234.45 on February 03, 2022 (NSE)