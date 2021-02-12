ITC Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 12,580.40 crore, up 4.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12,580.40 crore in December 2020 up 4.72% from Rs. 12,013.01 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3,662.85 crore in December 2020 down 11.57% from Rs. 4,141.93 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5,252.34 crore in December 2020 down 6.15% from Rs. 5,596.29 crore in December 2019.

ITC EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.98 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.37 in December 2019.

ITC shares closed at 226.45 on February 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 11.52% returns over the last 6 months and 6.51% over the last 12 months.