ITC Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 11,227.66 crore, up 14.9% Y-o-Y

|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|11,136.55
|10,891.23
|9,672.57
|Other Operating Income
|91.11
|177.62
|99.45
|Total Income From Operations
|11,227.66
|11,068.85
|9,772.02
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3,414.82
|3,381.90
|2,941.91
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|838.57
|876.09
|498.90
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|47.12
|21.68
|140.22
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|629.17
|596.31
|595.02
|Depreciation
|335.36
|327.47
|290.75
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,972.21
|1,986.90
|1,691.47
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3,990.41
|3,878.50
|3,613.75
|Other Income
|836.39
|504.12
|626.92
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4,826.80
|4,382.62
|4,240.67
|Interest
|5.61
|13.50
|24.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|4,821.19
|4,369.12
|4,216.65
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|412.90
|P/L Before Tax
|4,821.19
|4,369.12
|4,629.55
|Tax
|1,612.12
|1,414.45
|1,539.35
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|3,209.07
|2,954.67
|3,090.20
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|3,209.07
|2,954.67
|3,090.20
|Equity Share Capital
|1,224.69
|1,224.19
|1,219.05
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.62
|2.42
|2.54
|Diluted EPS
|2.60
|2.40
|2.52
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.62
|2.42
|2.54
|Diluted EPS
|2.60
|2.40
|2.52
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited