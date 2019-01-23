ITC Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 11,227.66 crore, up 14.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11,227.66 crore in December 2018 up 14.9% from Rs. 9,772.02 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3,209.07 crore in December 2018 up 3.85% from Rs. 3,090.20 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5,162.16 crore in December 2018 up 13.92% from Rs. 4,531.42 crore in December 2017.

ITC EPS has increased to Rs. 2.62 in December 2018 from Rs. 2.54 in December 2017.

ITC shares closed at 289.75 on January 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given 1.97% returns over the last 6 months and 5.88% over the last 12 months.