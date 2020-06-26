ITC Q4 profit at Rs 3,797 crore, revenue at Rs 11,420 crore

Cigarette major ITC on June 26 reported a profit at Rs 3,797 crore for the quarter ended March 2020 partly supported by lower tax cost following decline in tax rate. Profit in corresponding period of last year was at Rs 3,481.90 crore.

Revenue from operations during the quarter stood at Rs 11,420 crore compared to Rs 12,206.03 crore in same period last year.

Profit was expected at Rs 3,575 crore on revenue at Rs 11,633 crore for the quarter, according to the average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18.

The hike in excise duty on cigarettes and nationwide lockdown for more than a week in March to limit the novel coronavirus spread impacted cigarette business.

ITC during the lockdown period started on March 22, launched two products under Savlon brand - advanced hand sanitizer - Savlon Hexa and Surface Disinfectant Spray was the second consecutive launch.

The stock price gained 37 percent from its March lows, but corrected 15 percent year-to-date (2020) and 28 percent during the March quarter.