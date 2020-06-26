App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2020 07:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ITC Q4 profit at Rs 3,797 crore, revenue at Rs 11,420 crore

The hike in excise duty on cigarettes and nationwide lockdown for more than a week in March to limit the novel coronavirus spread impacted cigarette business

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Cigarette major ITC on June 26 reported a profit at Rs 3,797 crore for the quarter ended March 2020 partly supported by lower tax cost following decline in tax rate. Profit in corresponding period of last year was at Rs 3,481.90 crore.

Revenue from operations during the quarter stood at Rs 11,420 crore compared to Rs 12,206.03 crore in same period last year.

Profit was expected at Rs 3,575 crore on revenue at Rs 11,633 crore for the quarter, according to the average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18.

Close

The hike in excise duty on cigarettes and nationwide lockdown for more than a week in March to limit the novel coronavirus spread impacted cigarette business.

related news

ITC during the lockdown period started on March 22, launched two products under Savlon brand - advanced hand sanitizer - Savlon Hexa and Surface Disinfectant Spray was the second consecutive launch.

The stock price gained 37 percent from its March lows, but corrected 15 percent year-to-date (2020) and 28 percent during the March quarter.

Find All Earnings Related News Here

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in on June 30 at 11am to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 26, 2020 07:49 pm

tags #ITC #Results

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic | Kerala doctor develops herbal mask to contain spread of COVID-19

Coronavirus pandemic | Kerala doctor develops herbal mask to contain spread of COVID-19

Coronavirus pandemic | In West Bengal, COVID-19 test price fixed at Rs 2,250, treatment cost capped in private hospitals

Coronavirus pandemic | In West Bengal, COVID-19 test price fixed at Rs 2,250, treatment cost capped in private hospitals

WHO chief scientist says Astrazeneca, Moderna most advanced in COVID-19 vaccine race

WHO chief scientist says Astrazeneca, Moderna most advanced in COVID-19 vaccine race

most popular

A hawkish opposition to Chinese imports is ill-founded

A hawkish opposition to Chinese imports is ill-founded

COVID-19 crisis: RBI may agree to one-time loan restructuring scheme for stressed borrowers

COVID-19 crisis: RBI may agree to one-time loan restructuring scheme for stressed borrowers

Why HUL might not withdraw Fair & Lovely — nearly Rs 4,100 crore annual revenue from India alone

Why HUL might not withdraw Fair & Lovely — nearly Rs 4,100 crore annual revenue from India alone

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.