ITC Q3 results | Profit rises 12.7% YoY to Rs 4,156.20 crore, revenue jumps 32.5%

ITC Ltd, India’s largest cigarette manufacturer and an FMCG major, on February 3 reported a standalone profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 4,156.20 crore for the December quarter, up by 12.7 percent against Rs 3,687.88 crore reported in the year-ago period.

The fast moving consumer goods company had reported a profit of Rs 3,697.18 crore in the September quarter.

The standalone revenue (excluding excise duty) came in higher by 32.5 percent at Rs 15,862.32 crore, compared to Rs 11,969 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. Revenue in the quarter ending September 2021 stood at Rs 12,533.6 crore.

The company saw a strong demand in cigarette business, the volumes for which reached the pre-COVID level, robust FMCG sales and growth in hotels business as the mobility and occupancy increased.

The stock opened flat at Rs 232.15 on the National Stock Exchange. It has generated returns of 8 percent in the last year and is up 7 percent in this financial year as well as in the past month.