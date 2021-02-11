MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Join the webinar on ‘Analysing debt funds’ on Feb 12, 4pm where experts will discuss short-term debt schemes. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

ITC Q3 profit falls 11.4% to Rs 3,587 crore; cigarette EBIT dips 8.7%

Cigarette business' earnings before interest and tax fell 8.7 percent year-on-year to Rs 3,658.65 crore in Q3FY21.

Moneycontrol News
February 11, 2021 / 08:49 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Cigarette-FMCG-to-hotel major ITC has registered a 11.4 percent year-on-year decline in consolidated profit at Rs 3,587.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2020, impacted by slower revenue growth and weak operating performance in cigarette business.

Consolidated profit in the corresponding period stood at Rs 4,050.4 crore.

Consolidated revenue from operations grew by 6.1 percent year-on-year to Rs 14,124.48 crore in Q3FY21, with cigarette business showing 2.5 percent YoY growth in operating revenue.

The company reported revenue from its cigarette business, which contributed 43 percent to total business, at Rs 6,091.17 crore for December quarter 2020, compared with Rs 5,944.86 crore in corresponding period, the company said in its BSE filing.

Cigarette business' earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) fell 8.7 percent year-on-year to Rs 3,658.65 crore in Q3FY21, the company added.

Close

Related stories

FMCG-Others segment registered a 13 percent year-on-year growth in revenue at Rs 3,752.61 crore with its EBIT showing a massive 123.8 percent YoY rise at Rs 243.17 crore for the quarter ended December 2020.

The group's hotel business was badly hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, reporting a sharp 56.7 percent year-on-year decline in revenue at Rs 248.87 crore in Q3FY21, and at the operating level, its EBIT loss stood at Rs 72.25 crore in Q3FY21 against profit at Rs 88.9 crore in the corresponding period.Like FMCG-Others, agri-business also turned out to be strong in the quarter ended December 2020, showing a 19.3 percent year-on-year increase in revenue at Rs 2,694.27 crore and 13 percent growth in its EBIT at Rs 284.2 crore.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #ITC #Results
first published: Feb 11, 2021 08:35 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Over 7 million Indians vaccinated so far; WHO clears the air on Oxford vaccine

Coronavirus Essential | Over 7 million Indians vaccinated so far; WHO clears the air on Oxford vaccine

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.