ITC Q2 beats Street estimates: Net profit rises 20% to Rs 4466 cr, revenue zooms 27%

Diversified conglomerate ITC on October 20 reported a 20 percent rise in post-tax profit at Rs 4,466 crore for the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3,697 crore an year ago.

Sequentially, the profit rose 7.1 percent from Rs 4,169 crore recorded in June quarter this year.

Standalone revenue (excluding excise duty) came in higher at Rs 16,130 crore for the quarter, an increase of 26.6 percent over Rs 12,731 crore same time last year. Sequentially, the revenue is marginally lower by 6.7 percent from Rs 17,289 crore.

The company's Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation, or EBITDA jumped 27 percent YoY to Rs 5,863.7 crore from Rs 4,615 crore.

EBITDA margin improved marginally to 36.4 percent as against 36.3 percent YoY. This is much higher to what analysts had estimated at 34.3 percent.

Cigarettes

Segment revenue grew 23.3 percent YoY to Rs 6954 crore. "Stability in taxes, backed by deterrent actions by enforcement agencies, enable continued volume recovery from illicit trade," said the company.