English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    ITC Q2 beats Street estimates: Net profit rises 20% to Rs 4466 cr, revenue zooms 27%

    Standalone revenue (excluding excise duty) came in higher at Rs 16,130 crore for the quarter

    Moneycontrol News
    October 20, 2022 / 08:44 PM IST
    ITC

    ITC

    Diversified conglomerate ITC on October 20 reported a 20 percent rise in post-tax profit at Rs 4,466 crore for the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3,697 crore an year ago.

    Sequentially, the profit rose 7.1 percent from Rs 4,169 crore recorded in June quarter this year.

    Standalone revenue (excluding excise duty) came in higher at Rs 16,130 crore for the quarter, an increase of 26.6 percent over Rs 12,731 crore same time last year. Sequentially, the revenue is marginally lower by 6.7 percent from Rs 17,289 crore.

    The company's Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation, or EBITDA jumped 27 percent YoY to Rs 5,863.7 crore from Rs 4,615 crore.

    EBITDA margin improved marginally to 36.4 percent as against 36.3 percent YoY. This is much higher to what analysts had estimated at 34.3 percent.

    Close

    Cigarettes

    Segment revenue grew 23.3 percent YoY to Rs 6954 crore. "Stability in taxes, backed by deterrent actions by enforcement agencies, enable continued volume recovery from illicit trade," said the company.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #FMCG #ITC #Results
    first published: Oct 20, 2022 07:51 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.