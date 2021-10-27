MARKET NEWS

ITC Q2 Result | Profit comes in at Rs 3,697 crore, revenue at Rs 13,553 crore

The company witnessed a strong demand in cigarette business, improved FMCG sales and growth in hotels business as the occupancy increased.

Moneycontrol News
October 27, 2021 / 08:36 PM IST
ITC Ltd, India’s largest cigarette manufacture with interests in diversified businesses like FMCG, hotels, packaging, paper boards and specialty papers, declared its results on October 27 for the second Quarter ending September 30.

It has reported a standalone profit after tax of Rs 3,697.18 crore for the quarter, increasing from Rs 3,232 crore reported in the same quarter last year. It had reported a profit of Rs. 3,013 crore in June-21 quarter.

The standalone revenues came in higher at Rs 13,553.52 crore for the quarter, compared to Rs 11,976 crore in September 2020 quarter. Revenues in Q1FY22 stood at Rs 12,959 crore.

The company witnessed a strong demand in cigarette business, improved FMCG sales and growth in hotels business as the occupancy increased.

The stock closed at Rs 236.70 on October 26, up Rs 3.3 (1.41 percent) from its previous close. It has generated returns of 40 percent in the last one year, 13 percent in this financial year, 12 percent in past three months and the stock has been flat in the past one month.
Moneycontrol News
first published: Oct 27, 2021 08:23 pm

