you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2019 05:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ITC Q2 profit rises 36% to Rs 4,023 crore; cigarette revenue climbs 6% YoY

Its revenue from operations grew 5.31 percent YoY to Rs 11,871.5 crore against Rs 11,272.51 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Beating Street estimates, ITC on October 24 reported a 36.16 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in its standalone net profit at Rs 4,023.1 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

A CNBC-TV18 poll had estimated the second-quarter net profit of ITC to the tune of Rs 3,623 crore.

Cigarette EBIT rose 7.41 percent YoY, coming at Rs 3,844.4 crore against Rs 3,579.1 crore in the year-ago period, while cigarette revenue climbed about 6 percent YoY to Rs 5,326.8 crore in Q2FY20 against 5,026.1 crore in Q2FY19.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 2,954.67 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Its revenue from operations grew 5.31 percent YoY to Rs 11,871.5 crore against Rs 11,272.51 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

EBITDA came at Rs 4,562.4 crore in the September quarter of FY20 while EBITDA margin stood at 38.4 percent.

First Published on Oct 24, 2019 05:43 pm

