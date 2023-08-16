ITC Q1 FY24: Should investors add the stock after its huge outperformance?

The hotel segment saw one of the best-ever June quarters, despite the high base led by higher growth in average room rentals (ARRs)

Highlights Board approval for the demerger of hotel business Ban on exports of wheat and rice impacted agri-division performance FMCG saw improvement in margins Maintain neutral stance; investors with moderate return expectation can add and accumulate stock The June 2023 quarter results for ITC (CMP: Rs 449; Market capitalisation: Rs 5,59,921 crore) were broadly in line with Street expectations. The board has approved the demerger of the hotel business, which is likely to list in the next 15 months (around November-December 2024). One share of...