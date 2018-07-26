App
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2018 05:31 PM IST

ITC Q1 net profit up 10% on year at Rs 2,819 crore; meets estimates

EBIT of the mainstay cigarette business of ITC stood at Rs 3,560 crore.

Cigarette-to-soap maker ITC reported 10 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit at Rs 2,819 crore for the first quarter of FY19.

The rise in the bottom line was driven by growth in its non-cigarette businesses on the back of a favourable base and improved realisations from cigarettes.

 

Revenue stood at Rs 10,707 crore while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) for the first quarter stood at Rs 4202.1 crore. EBITDA margin was 39.3 percent for the quarter.

EBIT of the mainstay cigarette business of ITC stood at Rs 3,560 crore.

A Reuters poll estimated the net profit at Rs 2,790 crore.
