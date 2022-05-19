HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

ITC puts up an all-round performance

Nandish Shah   •

Sustainability of cigarette volumes, competition from smuggled varieties need to be watched

ITC net profit rises 12%. Diversified conglomerate ITC reported an 11.8 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 4,191 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31 due to strong growth across all operating segments. Consolidated revenue rose 15.3 percent on year to Rs 17,754 crore. Revenue from the cigarette business grew 9.96 percent while non-cigarette FMCG revenue was up 12.32 percent.
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
ITC (CMP: Rs 267; Market capitalisation: Rs328415 crore) has seen a strong growth across all the key operating business segments. During the second half of 2022, cigarette volumes have surpassed pre-pandemic levels. In FY22, the company launched over 110 innovative FMCG products across hygiene, health, wellness, naturals, and convenience categories. In the hotel segment, occupancies and average room rates have recovered though they are still below the pre-pandemic levels. (image) (image) Cigarette (37 percent of consolidated revenues and 79 percent...

