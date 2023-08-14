ITC Q1 results: Net profit jumps 17.58% to Rs 4902.74 crore, revenue falls 7%, exceeds estimates

Total revenue of the company is Rs 16995.49 crore, falling 7.2 percent from Rs 18320.16 crore in the year-ago quarter, the company said in a regulatory filing.

ITC Ltd. on August 14 reported standalone net profit at Rs 4902.74 crore for the June quarter of FY24, registering a growth of 17.58 percent from Rs 4,169.38 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

Total revenue of the company is Rs 16995.49 crore, falling 7.2 percent from Rs 18320.16 crore in the year-ago quarter, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The net profit was largely in line but revenue missed expectations. According to a poll of six brokerages the net profit was expected at Rs 4,838.8 crore and revenue at Rs 17,326 crore.

The Board at its meeting held today subject to necessary approvals, considered and approved demerger of Hotels Business under a scheme of arrangement amongst ITC Limited and ITC Hotels Limited and their respective shareholders and creditors under Sections 230-232 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013.

The said Scheme involves the demerger of the Demerged Undertaking (as defined in the Scheme) comprising the Hotels Business (as defined in the Scheme) of the Demerged Company into the Resulting Company on a going concern basis and in consideration, the consequent issuance of equity shares by the Resulting Company to all the shareholders of the Demerged Company in accordance with the Share Entitlement Ratio i.e. “for every 10 (Ten) Ordinary Shares of face and paid-up value of Re. 1 each held in the Demerged Company, 1 (One) equity share of face and paid-up value of Re. 1 in the Resulting Company”, the company said in a regulatory filing.

