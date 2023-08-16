ITC shares gain on positive net profit numbers, valuations keep brokerages bullish on the stock

Revenue from hotel business grew 8.1 percent YoY to Rs 600 crore in Q1FY24.

ITC shares were up 1.37 percent at Rs 455.35 at 9.31 am after the FMCG conglomerate ITC reported a 17 percent increase in net profit for the June quarter over the last year at Rs 4,902.74 crore. Its strong earnings and attractive valuations have kept brokerages bullish on the stock.

Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' rating on ITC and it has raised the target price to Rs 493. The brokerage firm expects moderate cigarette tax environment and positive near-term earnings and attractive valuations for the stock.

BofA Securities has a 'buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 500. It said that the June quarter numbers have beaten estimates and cigarettes remained resilient with stable environment and gains.

Brokerage house Motilal Oswal has retained the 'buy' tag with a target price of Rs 535. The firm said that at a time when uncertainty looms over the industry, led by high inflation, unpredictable monsoon and continued weak rural sales, ITC’s recovery in cigarette volumes offer decent earnings visibility at reasonable valuations and attractive dividend yield. Motilal Oswal said that ITC’s earnings outlook is better than other large-cap staples players in FY25 and in terms of a two year CAGR ending FY24.

Brokerage estimates on ITC

JP Morgan has an 'overweight' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 475. The domestic brokerage firm stays overweight amid relative earnings security and accommodative valuations.

Jefferies has a 'buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 530. The foreign brokerage firm said that earnings growth will moderate, but the stock continues to offer value and provide high earnings.

Segment results

ITC's revenues from FMCG business increased 16.1 percent on-year to Rs 5,166 crore in the April-June quarter. Strong growth in staples, biscuits, noodles, beverages, dairy, agarbatti, and premium soaps were the growth drivers for FMCG business.

Revenue from cigarettes was up 13 percent YoY at Rs 7,465 crore in the April-June quarter. Steady cigarette taxes, coupled with strong enforcement measures, have aided the legal cigarette industry in reclaiming some volumes lost to illicit trade, said ITC in its Q1FY24 investor presentation.

Revenue from hotel business grew 8.1 percent YoY to Rs 600 crore in Q1FY24. The hotel business witnesses strong growth in average revenue per room across properties which led revenue growth for ITC. However, occupancy moderated due to relatively fewer wedding dates during the quarter and pre-planned renovations.

Revenue from agri-business was down 23.7 percent on-year to Rs 5,705 crore in the April-June quarter. The decline is attributed to the wheat and rice ban on exports. EBIT margin expanded by 240 basis points and the expansion was driven by growth in leaf tobacco exports and value-added agricultural products.