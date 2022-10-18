ITC Earnings Preview | Cigarette volume growth to drive revenue up 25%, profit 17% in Q2

All eyes will be on ITC’s second quarter earnings on October 20. The stock has been an analyst-favourite this year, advancing close to 52 percent so far. Data from Bloomberg shows that 34 analysts have a 'buy' call, three stayed with 'hold' and zero had 'sell' calls.

According to an average of estimates of brokerages polled by Moneycontrol, the company's revenue will rise 25.7 percent on-year to Rs 16,010 crore. Net profit is expected to grow 17.8 percent from the corresponding quarter of last fiscal to Rs 4,436 crore. Sequentially, the bottomline will expend 6.3 percent.

Analysts have pegged the EBITDA margin at 34.3 percent, which indicates a quarter-on-quarter improvement but a 200 basis point contraction on-year due to high inventory costs.

The growth in topline and bottomline has been attributed to healthy demand growth in ITC’s mainstay – cigarettes. Domestic brokerage Motilal Oswal expects sales/EBITDA/adjusted net profit to grow 24.2 percent/16.1 percent/14.1 percent YoY respectively, backed by a 13 percent volume growth in cigarette demand.

Nuvama Research, Axis Securities and Kotak Institutional Equities expect cigarette volume growth of 15 percent, surpassing the pre-pandemic levels.

The company’s FMCG business is expected to see muted volume growth due to inflationary pressures. Uptick in FMCG revenues will largely be on the back of price hikes taken in earlier quarters to offset high raw material costs, according to analysts.

“In the FMCG segment (standalone), we estimate 12 percent on-year revenue growth implying 11.2 percent growth on a 3-year CAGR basis. This would be led by recovery in the stationery business and price increases,” said Kotak Institutional Equities in a note. The analysts at KIE have modelled a 50 bps QoQ increase in FMCG EBIT margin to 5.1 percent on a low base.

Also Read: Soaps are cheaper after price cuts. But what does it say about demand?

IDBI Capital, on the other hand, has more bullish targets. It expects the FMCG revenue to rise 22 percent YoY, while cigarette business to grow 20 percent.

Analysts expect full resumption of travel to benefit ITC’s hotels business. Revenue from the hotels segment is likely to jump 120 percent YoY, with EBIT margin of 16 percent. On the back of a favourable base, paperboards business is seen clocking in a revenue growth of 120 percent YoY while agri business topline is set to rise 60 percent YoY due to export demand.

Investors will be keenly watching out for:

- Demand outlook for rural versus urban markets

- Raw material pricing trends

- Cigarette volume growth

- Hotels and agri business outlook

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​