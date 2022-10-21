 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ITC Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18,608.00 crore, up 25.35% Y-o-Y

Oct 21, 2022 / 09:47 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ITC are:

Net Sales at Rs 18,608.00 crore in September 2022 up 25.35% from Rs. 14,844.38 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4,619.77 crore in September 2022 up 24.4% from Rs. 3,713.76 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6,713.78 crore in September 2022 up 22.37% from Rs. 5,486.37 crore in September 2021.

ITC EPS has increased to Rs. 3.73 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.02 in September 2021.

ITC shares closed at 349.70 on October 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 34.73% returns over the last 6 months and 41.81% over the last 12 months.

ITC
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 18,608.00 18,353.30 14,844.38
Other Operating Income -- 136.15 --
Total Income From Operations 18,608.00 18,489.45 14,844.38
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 5,197.94 4,839.94 4,029.84
Purchase of Traded Goods 988.40 4,898.11 1,906.35
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 601.83 -1,186.54 -463.61
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1,476.02 1,370.68 1,218.66
Depreciation 462.38 438.12 421.73
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4,084.71 2,490.13 3,135.54
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5,796.72 5,639.01 4,595.87
Other Income 454.68 320.73 468.77
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6,251.40 5,959.74 5,064.64
Interest 12.59 9.25 9.75
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 6,238.81 5,950.49 5,054.89
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 6,238.81 5,950.49 5,054.89
Tax 1,568.49 1,488.24 1,291.16
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 4,670.32 4,462.25 3,763.73
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 4,670.32 4,462.25 3,763.73
Minority Interest -62.08 -82.27 -52.62
Share Of P/L Of Associates 11.53 9.78 2.65
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 4,619.77 4,389.76 3,713.76
Equity Share Capital 1,239.92 1,233.79 1,232.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.73 3.56 3.02
Diluted EPS 3.72 3.56 3.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.73 3.56 3.02
Diluted EPS 3.72 3.56 3.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #ITC #Results
first published: Oct 21, 2022 09:44 am
