ITC Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18,608.00 crore, up 25.35% Y-o-Y

|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|18,608.00
|18,353.30
|14,844.38
|Other Operating Income
|--
|136.15
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|18,608.00
|18,489.45
|14,844.38
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|5,197.94
|4,839.94
|4,029.84
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|988.40
|4,898.11
|1,906.35
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|601.83
|-1,186.54
|-463.61
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1,476.02
|1,370.68
|1,218.66
|Depreciation
|462.38
|438.12
|421.73
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4,084.71
|2,490.13
|3,135.54
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5,796.72
|5,639.01
|4,595.87
|Other Income
|454.68
|320.73
|468.77
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6,251.40
|5,959.74
|5,064.64
|Interest
|12.59
|9.25
|9.75
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|6,238.81
|5,950.49
|5,054.89
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|6,238.81
|5,950.49
|5,054.89
|Tax
|1,568.49
|1,488.24
|1,291.16
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|4,670.32
|4,462.25
|3,763.73
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|4,670.32
|4,462.25
|3,763.73
|Minority Interest
|-62.08
|-82.27
|-52.62
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|11.53
|9.78
|2.65
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|4,619.77
|4,389.76
|3,713.76
|Equity Share Capital
|1,239.92
|1,233.79
|1,232.03
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.73
|3.56
|3.02
|Diluted EPS
|3.72
|3.56
|3.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.73
|3.56
|3.02
|Diluted EPS
|3.72
|3.56
|3.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited