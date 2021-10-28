ITC Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 14,844.38 crore, up 12.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14,844.38 crore in September 2021 up 12.9% from Rs. 13,147.81 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3,713.76 crore in September 2021 up 10.26% from Rs. 3,368.17 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5,486.37 crore in September 2021 up 10.1% from Rs. 4,983.25 crore in September 2020.

ITC EPS has increased to Rs. 3.02 in September 2021 from Rs. 2.74 in September 2020.

ITC shares closed at 238.45 on October 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 16.09% returns over the last 6 months and 42.61% over the last 12 months.