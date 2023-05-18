ITC Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 17,634.89 crore, down 0.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17,634.89 crore in March 2023 down 0.67% from Rs. 17,754.02 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5,175.48 crore in March 2023 up 23.35% from Rs. 4,195.69 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7,233.65 crore in March 2023 up 18.62% from Rs. 6,098.02 crore in March 2022.

ITC EPS has increased to Rs. 4.17 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.40 in March 2022.

ITC shares closed at 427.60 on May 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 24.41% returns over the last 6 months and 61.54% over the last 12 months.