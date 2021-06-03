ITC Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 14,342.27 crore, up 21.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14,342.27 crore in March 2021 up 21.73% from Rs. 11,782.16 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3,755.47 crore in March 2021 down 2.62% from Rs. 3,856.52 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5,450.61 crore in March 2021 up 5.4% from Rs. 5,171.38 crore in March 2020.

ITC EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.05 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.14 in March 2020.

ITC shares closed at 209.00 on June 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 6.66% returns over the last 6 months and 5.96% over the last 12 months.