    ITC Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 17,164.46 crore, down 7.17% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 10:29 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ITC are:Net Sales at Rs 17,164.46 crore in June 2023 down 7.17% from Rs. 18,489.45 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5,104.93 crore in June 2023 up 16.29% from Rs. 4,389.76 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7,392.37 crore in June 2023 up 15.54% from Rs. 6,397.86 crore in June 2022.
    ITC EPS has increased to Rs. 4.11 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.56 in June 2022.ITC shares closed at 449.20 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given 20.04% returns over the last 6 months and 46.68% over the last 12 months.
    ITC
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations17,033.2117,375.7818,353.30
    Other Operating Income131.25259.11136.15
    Total Income From Operations17,164.4617,634.8918,489.45
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5,054.925,189.984,839.94
    Purchase of Traded Goods1,828.361,841.694,898.11
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-333.63-261.12-1,186.54
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1,482.141,442.811,370.68
    Depreciation442.46461.40438.12
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2,462.602,797.532,490.13
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6,227.616,162.605,639.01
    Other Income722.30609.65320.73
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6,949.916,772.255,959.74
    Interest9.9012.159.25
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6,940.016,760.105,950.49
    Exceptional Items--72.87--
    P/L Before Tax6,940.016,832.975,950.49
    Tax1,759.891,607.951,488.24
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5,180.125,225.024,462.25
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5,180.125,225.024,462.25
    Minority Interest-84.68-67.11-82.27
    Share Of P/L Of Associates9.4917.579.78
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates5,104.935,175.484,389.76
    Equity Share Capital1,243.961,242.801,233.79
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.114.173.56
    Diluted EPS4.104.153.56
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.114.173.56
    Diluted EPS4.104.153.56
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #ITC #Results
    first published: Aug 16, 2023 10:22 am

