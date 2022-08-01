ITC Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18,489.45 crore, up 29.83% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|18,353.30
|17,754.02
|14,240.76
|Other Operating Income
|136.15
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|18,489.45
|17,754.02
|14,240.76
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4,839.94
|4,266.04
|3,893.37
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|4,898.11
|2,995.16
|2,324.37
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1,186.54
|-5.10
|-410.84
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1,370.68
|1,268.01
|1,171.75
|Depreciation
|438.12
|466.96
|414.13
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2,490.13
|3,630.51
|2,818.37
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5,639.01
|5,132.44
|4,029.61
|Other Income
|320.73
|498.62
|447.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5,959.74
|5,631.06
|4,476.65
|Interest
|9.25
|10.71
|9.34
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|5,950.49
|5,620.35
|4,467.31
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|5,950.49
|5,620.35
|4,467.31
|Tax
|1,488.24
|1,360.67
|1,123.87
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|4,462.25
|4,259.68
|3,343.44
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|4,462.25
|4,259.68
|3,343.44
|Minority Interest
|-82.27
|-70.18
|-67.67
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|9.78
|6.19
|0.71
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|4,389.76
|4,195.69
|3,276.48
|Equity Share Capital
|1,233.79
|1,232.33
|1,230.88
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.56
|3.40
|2.66
|Diluted EPS
|3.56
|3.40
|2.66
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.56
|3.40
|2.66
|Diluted EPS
|3.56
|3.40
|2.66
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited