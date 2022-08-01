ITC Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18,489.45 crore, up 29.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18,489.45 crore in June 2022 up 29.83% from Rs. 14,240.76 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4,389.76 crore in June 2022 up 33.98% from Rs. 3,276.48 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6,397.86 crore in June 2022 up 30.81% from Rs. 4,890.78 crore in June 2021.

ITC EPS has increased to Rs. 3.56 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.66 in June 2021.

ITC shares closed at 302.95 on July 29, 2022 (BSE) and has given 33.05% returns over the last 6 months and 46.18% over the last 12 months.